St. Francis rummage sale is Thursday through Sunday

The St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School will host their annual rummage sale starting Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23.

The sale begins with an early bird session Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. with a $5 admission to get first pick at the sale’s goods.

Following that, the general public can access the sale without a cover charge Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those looking to donate goods can drop them off Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Francis is located in Roy at 38975 NW Harrington Road.

The school urged people with donations to label their donation bags and boxes, and asked that there be no donations of recliners, couches, large fabric chairs or broken items.