Snow day: Here’s what’s closed in the Banks area

Banks-area residents were greeted with snow Thursday morning, and a lot of it, especially at higher elevations.
Here’s what’s closed, altered, delayed and more so far. Hear of another closure, road hazard, or other weather-related impact? Send us an email at [email protected]
- No school for students. The Banks School District announced a snow day Wednesday night.
- UPDATE: School will be closed Friday, too.
- The city of Banks is closed.
- The Oregon Department of Transportation’s tripcheck.com was struggling to function at all Thursday morning, but it can be checked to see traffic cameras in Timber and Buxton for Highways 26 and 47. The county’s road reports website is also available.
- Washington County has closed their facilities for the day.
- A previously scheduled county town hall expected to take place tonight in Hillsboro is now online only.
- Severe weather shelter information can be found online.
- Mmmmm Coffee near Jim’s is closed.
- Jim’s Market will close at 6 p.m.