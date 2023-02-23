Snow above Banks January 1, 2017. photo: Chas Hundley
Banks, News, Weather

Snow day: Here’s what’s closed in the Banks area

by on

More in Banks:

Banks-area residents were greeted with snow Thursday morning, and a lot of it, especially at higher elevations.

Here’s what’s closed, altered, delayed and more so far. Hear of another closure, road hazard, or other weather-related impact? Send us an email at [email protected]

Sign up for Banks area news in your inbox ↓

The Miller Team
John L Scott Market Center