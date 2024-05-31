Smoke in Coast Range is a controlled burn

Smoke drifting above the Coast Range has the region’s residents wondering if a wildfire has sprung up in the woods to the west.

The answer, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, is no.

There is a fire, but it’s of the tame rather than the wild variety.

“This is all drifting smoke from a controlled burn off of Highway 26 and it is blowing Southwest towards this area,” FGF&R said.

The agency added that the controlled burn was about 25 acres and burning off of Highway 26 near the Four County Point area near milepost 35.

“There is no direct fire danger or threat to those noticing it. If you have breathing problems, we suggest you stay indoors with windows closed,” FGF&R said.