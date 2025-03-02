Sellers Road closed for 30 minutes for container fire

Sellers Road was closed for about 30 minutes in both directions Sunday afternoon as Banks Fire District crews responded to a container fire.
According to Banks Fire Public Information Officer Mitch Ward, crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire — a generic term used for similar type fires — at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, March 2 near the intersection of Sellers Road and Highway 26 just north of Banks.
Upon arrival, crews discovered an approximately 40-foot-long storage container on fire.
“The fire was quickly extinguished once our crews arrived,” Ward said in a message to the Banks Post.
Ward said the road was closed for about 30 minutes in each direction due to the numerous emergency response vehicles using the roadway. A Banks Post reader shared a photo of a Washington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle blocking Sellers Road near the Banks-Vernonia State Trail trailhead in Banks.
Ward noted that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
