See plans for Highway 6 and Aerts Rd roundabout at online open house

An online open house to view plans for a roundabout on Highway 6 and Aerts Road is open through April 15, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said.

View it online.

“​​​We’re working with the City of Banks, Washington County and a local developer to improve safety and address future traffic needs at the OR 6 and NW Aerts Road intersection,” ODOT said.

The area will see increased traffic as a result of the Aerts Addition development being built by Holt Homes at the former Quail Valley Golf Course.

In the open house, which goes over the project design, proposed timeline, background and more, users can also leave feedback and sign up for further updates via email.

Construction on the estimated $6 million project is expected to begin later in 2025 and finish in 2026.

“​This roundabout is being designed to accommodate the types of vehicles that currently use this intersection, including school buses, farm equipment, trucks with trailers and oversized freight trucks,” ODOT said.

A diagram showing the path and how a typical freight truck would go through the Highway 6 and Aerts Road roundabout, courtesy ODOT.

According to the agency, their engineers looked at more than 20 larger truck, equipment, and vehicles types as they designed the project.

“This roundabout is being designed for the traffic that needs to travel through it,” ODOT said.

