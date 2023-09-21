Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency to meet September 27

Those interested in the development of the Salmonberry Trail can follow along online and in-person at a Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, September 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The meeting will be held with limited seating available in-person in Wheeler, and livestreamed via Youtube on the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director’s Office channel, according to a press release from the Salmonberry Trail Foundation.

A Q&A session about the Salmonberry Trail is expected to be held from 4 to 5 p.m. following the meeting.

Up to 20 people can reserve a spot at The Salmonberry, a restaurant in Wheeler on the Nehalem River where the meeting will be held. To do so, email [email protected] no later than September 22.

Those who wish to comment publicly or have a question about the meeting were encouraged to email the above as well.

The press release did not go into detail on specific agenda items, but said board members planned to “discuss the development and ongoing efforts surrounding the proposed Salmonberry Trail.”

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 80-plus mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway from Banks to Tillamook, passing through Manning, Buxton, Timber, Enright, Mohler, and other communities and cities in Washington and Tillamook Counties.

STIA was formed in 2015 as a framework of government agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Washington County, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and more. It is the government entity responsible for promoting and leading planning, development and maintenance of the proposed Salmonberry Trail.

The Salmonberry is located at 380 Marine Dr, Wheeler, Oregon.