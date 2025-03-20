Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting March 28

The governing body responsible for the development of the Salmonberry Trail plans to meet in Salem Friday, March 28 for a regular business meeting.

Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (the agenda lists 12 a.m., but we’re going to go out on a limb here and say that STIA is not meeting until midnight) in the aptly-named Tillamook Room at the Salem Oregon Department of Forestry office, the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will cover updates to trail work in Tillamook and Washington County and the governance of STIA, among other items.

To attend virtually, join on Microsoft Teams with meeting ID 259 257 525 194 and passcode K8eA9ur6. Dial in with 396 278 293#.

In general, these meetings are also livestreamed on the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director’s Office Youtube channel.

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 80-plus mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway from Banks to Tillamook, passing through Manning, Buxton, Timber, Enright, Mohler, and other communities and cities in Washington and Tillamook Counties.

STIA was formed in 2015 as a framework of government agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Washington County, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and more. It is the government entity responsible for promoting and leading planning, development and maintenance of the proposed Salmonberry Trail.