Robert Horning arrested in shooting death of brother Carl Horning

Almost seven months after the shooting death of Carl Horning, his brother, Robert Horning, was indicted by a grand jury, arrested Monday, and charged in his death.

According to a spokesperson for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office who spoke to this newspaper via email, Bob Horning was arrested at Horning’s Hideout Monday afternoon.

A Washington County Grand Jury indicted Robert Horning for his brother’s homicide, which occurred January 2, 2024.

Members of the county’s Tactical Negotiations Team assisted county investigators in arresting Horning Monday afternoon, safely taking Horning, part owner of Horning’s Hideout, into custody and lodging him in the Washington County Jail.

Horning was charged with murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

The case has exposed the family’s internal struggles of who will own and manage the valuable property that’s been in the family for decades, which hosts weddings, parties, a disc gold course, and more.