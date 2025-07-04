Road work season is here

Travelers should be prepared for a number of construction projects coming to rural western Washington County roads in July and August.
County road crews will complete work between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the listed projects. All of the projects are funded by Washington County’s road fund.
Lane closures and delays are expected, the county said, with pilot cars guiding traffic through construction zones.
The list includes only roads within this newspaper’s territory; to see the full list, visit washingtoncountyor.gov/lut/paving-and-more.
The county noted that additional schedules were being developed, and that the existing one could be subject to change.
This is not an exhaustive list.
July 1 – 14, then July 30 – August 11
Thin lift overlay paving
Roads:
Gales Creek Road from Roderick Road to Cox Road
Dixie Mountain Road from Shadybrook Road to Northrup Road
Glencoe Road from Wren Road to Glencoe Road
Salzwedel Road from start of pavement to Roy Road
Greenville Road from Roy Road to Highway 47
Hillside Road from Kansas City Road to Clapshaw Hill Road
Scotch Church Road from Jackson School Road to Glencoe Road
Wren Road from Glencoe Road to Susbauer Road
Evers Road from Osterman Road to Greenville Road
July 14 – 29
Chip seal paving
Kansas City Road from Kemper Road to Greenville Road
Wilkesboro Road from Mountaindale Road to Highway 47
Wren Road from Susbauer Road to Cornelius-Schefflin Road
Beach Road from Glencoe Road to Gordon Road
David Hill Road from start of pavement to Gales Creek Road
Harrison Road from Mountaindale Road to end of pavement
Harrison Road from beginning of pavement near Hahn Road to Highway 26
July 30
Surface stabilization
To reduce dust and reduce rutting and washboarding, the county will apply lignin sulfonate to portions of the following roads in this newspaper’s coverage territory starting July 30 in this order:
Pihl Road
Green Mountain Road
Sellers Road
Lodge Road
Bacona Road
Scofield Road
Strassel Road
Hayward Road
Cedar Canyon Road
Narup Road
Eberly Road
David Hill Road
Timmerman Road
Shearer Hill Road
Murtaugh Road
Murphy Road
Corey Road
Old Pumpkin Ridge Road
Collins Road
Kay Road
Dixie Mountain Road
Old Wilson River Road
Other projects
White Creek Culvert Replacements
Two culvert replacements that will result in a road closure on Gales Creek Road near Thornburg Road are starting at some point in August, the county expects. On June 12, the county said it had begun the process of bidding for a contractor for the $1.5 million project. The project is expected to be completed in September.
Main Street, Banks Road and Cedar Canyon Road Intersection
The Main Street, Banks Road and Cedar Canyon Road Intersection project is ongoing, and expected to be finished in January 2026. Once completed, it will take Banks from a one-stoplight town to a two-stoplight town, and will see the addition of sidewalks on Banks Road and Main Street.
Highway 6 and Aerts Road Roundabout
The county has yet to set a date for a roundabout project on Highway 6 and Aerts Road near Banks. In an email to the Banks Post in mid-June, an ODOT spokesperson said their agency was still reviewing plans for the project.
See a full list of projects the county expects to begin in 2025 and 2026 online at www.washingtoncountyor.gov/lut/projects.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.