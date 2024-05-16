Return ballot by 8 p.m. May 21 to have vote counted

The Tuesday May 21 Primary Election will close at 8 p.m.

Those looking to cast a vote must either drop their signed ballot in one of numerous ballot drop boxes scattered across the county or mail it, as long as it is postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Locally, a drop box is located at the Banks Public Library and one in front of the Forest Grove City Library on Pacific Avenue.

A number of items are on the ballot for those who are registered with one of the two major political parties in Oregon or unaffiliated or minor party voters, including a legislative primary race for House District 31, measures in Banks to fund the Banks Fire District and major projects at the Banks School District, county races, and more.

Those who have questions, lost their ballot, or have other issues, can visit the Washington County’s Elections Office, which will be open Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Election Day, May 21 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. to assist voters.

More information is available at www.washingtoncountyor.gov/elections.