Remote-control aircraft crash sparks small brush fire near Kansas City Sunday

A remote-controlled aircraft met a fiery fate Sunday afternoon, crashing into a field on Strohmayer Road near the Kansas City community.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue (FGF&R), their fire crews were dispatched to reports of a brush fire just after 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Nearby, the 2024 Oregon Miniature Aircraft Squadron Annual Airshow was underway.

FGF&R stated that 911 callers reported a remote-control plane had crashed and sparked a fire.

“Fire crews arrived a few minutes later to find the fire was mostly out, thanks to quick actions of nearby bystanders and farmers,” FGF&R said.

Photo courtesy Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

Fire crews, assisted by Banks Fire District firefighters, put out the remaining hotspots to prevent rekindling.

About 100 feet of briers and grass burned, and no other property was damaged.

“Unfortunately the remote controlled aircraft is a total loss with the owner estimating the value around $15,000,” FGF&R said.

“Please practice extreme caution with outside activities, simple tasks like using a motorized lawn tool (only use in early morning) or pulling a trailer (secure loose chains) can still cause fires,” FGF&R said.

Crews from the Cornelius Fire Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were also dispatched to the scene but were canceled before arriving.