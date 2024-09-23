‘Red Cross Ready’ program will focus on fire, heat emergency preparedness at Banks Public Library

Banks-area residents can learn how to prepare for emergencies at a Red Cross presentation scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Banks Public Library at 7 p.m.

According to Susan Cackler, supervisor and program coordinator at the Banks Public Library, the program will be presented by a volunteer from the Red Cross.

Registration is not required for the program, which will focus on being ready for fire and heat emergencies, Cackler said in an email to the Banks Post.

Participants will take home guides that can be personalized to create a written emergency plan. They will also learn how to make a kit and stay informed of disasters likely to occur in the Banks area.”

The Banks Public Library is located in Banks at 42461 NW Market Street. Contact library staff by phone at 503-324-1382, by email at [email protected], or find out more online at cityofbanks.org/library.