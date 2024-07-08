‘Raise a Glass’ fundraiser will support library of things

Tickets to the Friends of the Banks Public Library’s annual Raise a Glass fundraiser, scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at the Glenwood-area OutAZABlue restaurant on Highway 6 are nearly sold out, and the deadline to snag one of the remaining 14 tickets is today, Monday July 8.

Available online and in the Banks Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., tickets ($60) get a purchaser a three-course meal and a chance to participate in a silent auction.

The dinner has a no host bar.

“This year all funds raised will be used to start a Library of Things,” the Friends group said.

A library of things is a tool and item lending library where users can check out and return every day objects like sewing machines, karaoke machines, a microscope, and more. Several Washington County libraries have established such programs.

