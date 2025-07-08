Public Coast Farm reopens farmstand for summer season

Public Coast Farm recently opened their annual summer farmstand, allowing visitors “direct access to the farm’s bountiful blueberries, produce and other goods,” while supporting a charitable cause.

Located along Dairy Creek next to the well-known Banks-Vernonia State Trail, Public Coast Farm is a 40-acre farm with “blueberry bushes, beehives, fruit orchards and hops,” according to a press release. Their annual summer farmstand will operate every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. starting Saturday, July 5 and ending on Sunday, Aug 31. This year, proceeds from the U-Pick will be donated to the Make-A-Wish foundation, according to a press release.

“Visitors are invited to U-Pick up to eight varieties of blueberries and shop for seasonal produce as well as enjoy a beer from Public Coast Brewing. This year, the proceeds from every Saturday U-Pick will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation,” said a press release.

Public Coast Farm will be partnering with other local brands as well, such as Smith Tea, Jacobsen Sea Salt and Durrant Olive Oil. Light snacks will also be available, according to a press release.

The exact address of the farmstand is 22330 NW Fisher Rd in Buxton.

“The farm is fertile ground for the farm’s sister properties – the Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. – each of which incorporates Public Coast Farm’s fresh ingredients into delicious dishes and seasonal beers,” according to a press release.

For more information on Public Coast Farm, visit their website.