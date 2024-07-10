Public Coast Farm opens Wednesday after hot weather delay

After the heat wave delayed their opening weekend, Buxton’s Public Coast Farm is moving ahead with opening u-pick and beer sales Wednesday, July 10.

“Grab a beer (and a flat) and stroll the serene blueberry fields while picking some of the tastiest blueberries around,” the farm said in a social media post.

The 40-acre farm has eight different varieties of blueberries, seasonal produce, and also sells sister company Public Coast Brewing Co’s beer.

The farm will be open to u pick and beer drinkers Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 4 p.m. before opening for a more robust weekend experience.

Blueberries at Public Coast Farm July 24 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley Friday heat wave liveblog: Public Coast Farmstand opening event postponed

Friday through Sunday, the farm will throw open their doors from 12 to 4 p.m., where visitors can patronize the Public Coast Farmstand, which sells local produce from the farm and other local farms and partners, listen to live music, pick berries, drink beer and eat snacks, and even enjoy blueberry seltzer made with Buxton-grown berries.

Public Coast Farm is located in Buxton at 22330 NW Fisher Road.

The site that is now the Public Coast Farm was the home of Portland children’s television legend Ramblin’ Rod Anders, who constructed an airstrip for his own private use on the property.

Find out more online at publiccoastbrewing.com/farmstand.