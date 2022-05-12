Primary election looms

The May 17 Primary Election closes at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, and voters must either have their ballots returned to a ballot drop site by then or postmarked by May 17 to be counted . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Banks Post digital subscribers.

Seeking applicants for Computer Lab & Tutoring Coordinator (Program Specialist - Part-time) We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today. Click here to subscribe.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.