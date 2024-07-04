Prepare for ‘potentially historic heatwave’ with these local resources and tips

Today at noon, an Excessive Heat Warning went into effect for much of northwest Oregon and parts of southwest Washington.

The warning is expected to continue until Sunday, July 7 at 11 p.m., but it could be extended.

Heat Wave

Shelters

Fire Restrictions

Electricity

State Response

The latest forecast by the Portland Office of the National Weather Service shows that temperatures on Independence Day will approach 90 degrees in western Washington County, then trend hotter the rest of the weekend, with temperatures from 100 to 105 degrees expected over four or five days.

“Confidence is increasing that this potentially historic heatwave will last several days,” the NWS said in a social media post on July 4.

“Overnight temperatures will also be very warm and limit chances to recover from the heat, with lows ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s,” the NWS explained in their heat warning.

The agency, describing the weather as “dangerously hot,” noted that heat related illnesses increase significantly during such events.

The NWS advised the following:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The NWS also urged those working in the outdoors to follow Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommendations to take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the NWS said. “Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911,” the weather agency said.

Shelters

Washington County maintains a hot weather webpage, which includes tips on staying cool, maps showing cooling centers in Washington County—the nearest being in Banks, Forest Grove, or North Plains for most readers—and free resources to be transported to a cooling center.

At noon Friday, July 5, two inclement weather shelters will open 24 hours a day until the heat wave abates. Neither are local; one is in Hillsboro and the other Beaverton, but if transportation can be made to get to these locations, Washington County has said it will not turn anyone seeking shelter from the heat away.

Meals are provided, pets are allowed, though there may be individual site policies that affect pet owners.

Washington County noted that the shelters are a supplement to the current 440 beds and rooms that meet emergency shelter needs for families with children, veterans, youth, and medically fragile individuals.

Locations:

Washington Street Conference Center, 102 SW Washington St, Hillsboro, OR

Accessible via TriMet route numbers 57, max blue line

Shelter Operator: Project Homeless Connect

Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th St, Beaverton, OR

Accessible via TriMet route numbers 52, 76, and 78

Shelter Operator: Just Compassion

“If someone outside is unsheltered and whose life appears to be in danger, call 9-1-1,” the county said. “Otherwise, if you see someone about whom you are concerned during cold [editor’s note: I think they mean hot] weather call the police non-emergency number at 503-629-0111 and request a welfare check.”