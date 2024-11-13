Power outages hit Buxton

Homes and businesses north of Banks in the Buxton and Manning areas lost power Tuesday night, according to West Oregon Electric Co-op and Portland General Electric.

While only two PGE customers in the Manning area were without power, the issue was more widespread for West Oregon Electric Co-op customers.

“Due to heavy wind and rain, we are experiencing scattered power outages affecting Vernonia, Buxton, and surrounding areas,” WOEC said just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“Our crews have been dispatched. Thank you for patience while they work safely to restore service,” the utility said.

The two Manning customers on PGE lines without power had an estimated restoration of after midnight.