Power outages hit Banks region

Around 200 homes in the Banks area were without power as high winds ripped through the area.

According to Portland General Electric, homes in Banks and a few north of the city were without power. As the evening wore on, more areas, including Mountaindale and Roy, saw outages as well.

The area has been under a variety of wind and flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

A tree was down on Main Street near Cops Towing.

Photos courtesy Melissa Polley

Other areas were without power, too.

“We are aware of multiple power outages across our service area, and our crews are actively working to repair downed power lines,” West Oregon Electric Co-Op said. The co-op serves some rural areas outside of Banks, including Timber and portions of Buxton. “With strong winds expected in the area, restoration efforts may take some time. Please stay away from downed power lines and call us at 503-429-3021 to report an outage,” the Vernonia-based utility said.