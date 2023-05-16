Portland woman killed in Sunday morning crash on Highway 26

A Portland woman died early Sunday morning after rolling her vehicle down an embankment near the Timber Junction on Highway 26.

According to the preliminary investigation summarized by the Oregon State Police, Rebecca Barnett, 33, of Portland, was driving west on Highway 26 when she left the north side of the highway for unknown reasons, and rolled several times into the tree line. OSP troopers responded to the scene at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, May 14.

Barnett died there, near milepost 38. Two juvenile passengers survived, and were taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries.

The highway remained open with a traffic diversion for about four hours, Oregon State Police said.

Also on scene were the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Banks Fire District, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.