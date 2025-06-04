‘Please pick up’ your pet poop in parks, city pleads

The city of Banks says an uptick in pet poop in parks has prompted their plea to “please pick up after your pets.”

Complaints about pet owners leaving behind their pet’s poop are on the rise, the city said.

“There are dog waste bags available for use at all of the city parks,” the city said, asking that residents help keep city parks clean and safe.

It’s not just a friendly request: city code insists on it, and even features a $1,000 fine for those who think it’s fine to leave behind behind leavings.

Specifically, municipal code §92.08 specifies that “excrement or other solid waste” deposited by a dog or other animal must be promptly removed from public areas including (but not limited to) streets, sidewalks, parking strips, public parks, and any private property not belonging to the animal’s keeper.

§92.99 notes that violating that law is a civil violation with a fine up to $1,000.

The Banks Post has included a link to a step-by-step guide from wikiHow in this story, complete with drawings, on how to pick up dog poop for those uncertain on the procedure.