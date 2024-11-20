Playground at Greenville City Park reopens

The playground at Greenville City Park reopened Wednesday, the city of Banks announced in a social media post.

Starting September 9, the popular playground in the center of the Arbor Village Department was shuttered for drainage system maintenance and wood chip replacement.

The project ran into delays when a post that supports the playground was damaged during construction.

“It took longer than anticipated due to manufacturing and shipping times from the playground equipment supplier,” the city said on Nov. 19, noting the support post had been replaced the day prior. At that point, all that remained was for the concrete to cure and the city to remove the plastic barrier around the site.

The playground at Greenville City Park during construction on Oct. 4, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding while this project was completed,” the city said.