PHOTOS: The 2024 Washington County Fair opens

The Washington County Fair opened Friday evening, drawing crowds to Hillsboro from all over the county and beyond.

The free event, running now through July 28 at what are now called the Westside Commons near the Hillsboro Airport, has live music, livestock shows, a carnival, exhibitions, vendors, classic fair fare, and more.

Parking is $10 Fridays through Sundays for most vehicles, $15 for buses and oversized vehicles. A nearby MAX station can also get you there.

Find all the details on how to get there, open hours, pricing for the attractions and the lineup on the county fair website. A picture is worth a thousand words, so here’s a 25,000 word story in the form of about 25 photos from what we saw on day one.

The 2024 Washington County Fair on July 19, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

A goat at the 2024 Washington County Fair on July 19, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

The 2024 Washington County Fair on July 19, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

Brad and Madi Griffiths at the 2024 Washington County Fair on July 19, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

Carson Miller aims to win a prize at the 2024 Washington County Fair on July 19, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley Carson Miller despairs at the 2024 Washington County Fair on July 19, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley Carson Miller is eventually triumphant and takes home this plush pig at the 2024 Washington County Fair on July 19, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

In pink, Josephine Epler, 7; in purple, Reagan Epler, age 11, in the flower shirt, Emerson Epler, 5. Josephine is showing her first goat this year, a doe named Crystal, Reagan is showing Abigail and Abigail’s daughter, snow. While Emerson is not showing a goat just yet at the fair, she is the “number one baby goat cuddler and chicken wrangler” at Carpenter Creek Ranch in Dilley, according to Natalie Epler. Photo: Chas Hundley

Midco, in their perpetual quest to gain more bus drivers in the Banks School District were at the fair. Find out more at midcobus.com/join-our-team. Photo: Chas Hundley