Oregon Senator Wyden to host town hall for Washington Co. residents

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden will host a Washington County town hall Saturday, February 15 at 12 p.m. in Hillsboro.

The event will be held at the Poynter Middle School, 1535 NE Grant Street in Hillsboro.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the event. For security reasons, backpacks and large bags are not allowed inside the town hall.

“Oregonians deserve and expect elected officials to come to them in their communities to voice their opinions, ask how they can make our state and country stronger, and question me directly in an open-to-all town hall,” Wyden said in a press release. “That’s why I’ve had more than 1,100 town halls. And given everything going on back in Washington, DC with a new Congress and administration, these upcoming town halls are especially timely.”

After the Washington Co. town hall, Oregon’s senior senator will head to Columbia County for a 3:30 p.m. town hall at Scappoose Middle School.

Before these town halls, Wyden has held 1,103 town halls since becoming a senator, part of a commitment he made to hold at least one town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties annually, Wyden’s office said.