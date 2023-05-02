Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan resigns

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation Tuesday morning, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said in a press release.

Fagen, currently in her first term, had come under fire over her $10,000-a-month consulting side job for a cannabis company while Fagan’s office was actively auditing Oregon’s regulation of the cannabis industry.

The resignation takes effect May 8, the Oregonian reported.

The Oregon Capital Chronicle reported that Fagan began consulting for Veriede Holding LLC, an affiliate of the La Mota cannabis dispensary chain, a company that has found itself in the news for financial and legal difficulties this year.

“This morning, Secretary Fagan informed me of her decision to resign. I support this decision,” Kotek said in a statement. “It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust. During the upcoming appointment process, my office will do everything possible to support the hard-working staff in the Secretary of State’s office and ensure this will not disrupt the May 16 election.”

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

Deputy Secretary Cheryl Myers will serve as acting Secretary of State while the state begins the process of seeking an appointment to fill the role, which is the second-highest political office in Oregon.

This is a developing story.