Oregon Homeland Security Advisor warns of ‘heightened threat environment’

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management is urging Oregonians to be vigilant in the face of a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin

warning of a heightened threat environment amid the Israel-Iran war and U.S. airstrikes on Iran.

The bulletin was issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday, the same day the U.S. sent B-2 stealth bombers to bomb three nuclear sites in Iran.

“According to the DHS bulletin, pro-Iranian cyber actors and extremist sympathizers may exploit current tensions to conduct cyberattacks, spread violent rhetoric, or attempt physical acts of violence targeting U.S. interests, including government officials, Jewish or pro-Israel communities, and critical infrastructure,” the Oregon Department of Emergency Management said in a press release.

The bulletin is in effect through September 22, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Read the full bulletin here.

“We all have a role in keeping our communities safe,” said Oregon Department of Emergency Management Director Erin McMahon. “Awareness, vigilance, and timely reporting of suspicious activity are key to preventing threats from escalating into harm.”

McMahon also serves as Oregon’s Homeland Security Advisor.

The agency urged Oregonians who see suspicious behavior or threats of violence, online or in-person, to report it to local law enforcement.

“In emergencies, always call 911,” the agency added.

“If you experience or suspect a cyber incident—such as phishing, ransomware, data breaches, or other malicious activity—you can report it directly to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Prompt reporting helps protect critical infrastructure and allows federal partners to respond quickly to threats,” the agency said.