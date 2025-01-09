Oregon Department of Forestry sends crews to California fires, OSFM adds three strike teams

5:30 p.m. Update: OSFM deployed an additional three strike teams Wednesday evening, bringing their total to 15 strike teams.

Original story below:

“The Oregon Department of Forestry is sending six strike teams of firefighters and equipment to California, on the heels of 12 strike teams dispatched by the Oregon State Fire Marshal Wednesday morning.

These wildfires combined with strong wind conditions in Los Angeles County have resulted in thousands evacuating and hazardous air quality,” ODF said in a press release.

30 type 6 wildland engines are expected to be sent by the department.

“ODF firefighters are anticipated to arrive at the incident command post tomorrow, at which point they will be briefed on the situation and then assigned where needed,” ODF said. “The two-week rotation in California will allow our firefighters to return the favor to our California partners, who sent resources to support Oregon last summer.”

The original OSFM strike teams were made up of around 240 firefighters and 60 engines.

ODF is sending 30 engines and 70 firefighters. Together, the two state agencies will have filled requests for aid from California to the tune of more than 300 firefighters and around 100 different vehicles.

Like the earlier strike teams, the costs of the deployment will be reimbursed by California.

“The Oregon Department of Forestry’s leadership in the wildland firefighting arena makes our firefighters ready for any scenario,” said Deputy Director of Fire Operations Kyle Williams. “Sending that expertise to California to help our fellow firefighters in their time of need is the least we can do to support our partners.”

Because the wildfire season in Oregon is over, ODF firefighters are available for the deployment, ODF said, via pre-existing mutual assistance agreements with CalFire.

“We understand how difficult it can be to need help so desperately. Especially after this past season in Oregon, where we saw an amazing outpouring of support from our out-of-state partners during Oregon’s record-breaking fire season,” said Chris Cline, ODF’s Fire Protection Division Chief.