Oregon Department of Forestry sends crews to Alaska

The Oregon Department of Forestry deployed seven crew members to Alaska Friday to help fight wildfires.

According to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center, there are more than a dozen active wildfires throughout the state.

“The NW Compact, a mutual assistance agreement, helps to provide extra support in fighting wildfires to members,” ODF said. “The relationships built through the compact benefit Oregon equally during our fire season,” the agency added.

ODF last sent firefighters in March to Texas to help the state combat wildfires there.