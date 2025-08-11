One-acre fire knocked down in Roy

A one-acre brush fire in Roy has been largely extinguished, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said Sunday evening.

According to the fire agency, the fire was burning south of Harrington Road, about 1/2 mile southeast of St. Francis Church and School.

The fire burned through trees and brush.

Photo courtesy Kevin Magwood Photo courtesy Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

“Firefighters had to initially work around downed power lines until Portland General Electric could deem the area safe,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

The cause was “likely a downed limb onto power lines,” FGF&R spokesperson Matt Johnston said in a message to the Banks Post, noting that it was their working theory.

Johnston said that crews would be on-scene to put out hot spots and would likely need to cut down trees with fire burning in them.

Photo courtesy Kevin Magwood

Also on scene were the Banks Fire District, Cornelius Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Gaston Rural Fire District, and AMR Ambulance.