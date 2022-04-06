ODOT begins study process after passage of Highway 6 bill

With the ink barely dry on Governor Kate Brown’s signature on a bill requiring the Oregon Department of Transportation to study Highway 6 and make repair recommendations to the legislature no later than September 15, 2023, ODOT is already at work on their newly mandated task.

“ODOT has issued a request for proposals to hire a consultant to do the study. We hope to have the firm chosen and on board in May,” ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said in an email to this newspaper.

From there, Hamilton said, the plan is to have a draft report done by August 2023, giving the agency time for review and final edits before sending it to the legislature that September.

“The study will include everything listed in the bill – existing . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Banks Post digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.