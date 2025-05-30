ODF crews sent to Alberta, three states to fight wildfires

The Oregon Department of Forestry deployed 22 firefighters Friday to Canada and three states in what the agency said would be their “last big out-of-state resource push” until rains return this fall.

According to ODF spokesperson Jessica Neujahr, two of the 14 firefighters deployed to Alberta, Canada, work locally out of the NW Oregon Area. They include Brent O’nion from the Forest Grove District and Josh White from the Tillamook District.

ODF also deployed four firefighters to Alaska, three to Minnesota, and one to Florida.

The fire season said this would be the last large deployment of ODF resources until Oregon’s own fire season comes to a close when the rainy fall season begins.

The Butte Creek Fire, which began in Wheeler County, is Oregon’s first large wildfire of the season, burning nearly 1,800 acres.

On June 2, the Central Oregon District will enter fire season.

Firefighters deployed to Alberta and Alaska are deployed through the Northwest Compact, a five state and six Canadian province and territory mutual assistance agreement, while ODF firefighters heading to Minnesota and Florida are going through state-to-state mutual aid agreements.

“These agreements help bolster Oregon’s complete and coordinated fire protection system and create a cache of reciprocal resources for all of us to call on when needed,” Michael Curran, ODF’s Fire Protection Division Chief, said in a press release.

Because Oregon’s wildfire activity is low, ODF resources can be spared elsewhere, the agency said.

“This two-week rotation with our partners is our firefighters’ chance to enhance existing skills, learn new ones, and build on long-standing relationships,” the Oregon Department of Forestry noted.

“Know that we don’t share these resources without appropriate vetting. Before committing to any out-of-state deployment, we make sure that our own fire management system is still adequately staffed and ready to respond to fires here in Oregon. Serving Oregonians is our first and primary priority,” Curran said.

In 2024, Oregon saw such assistance from about 21 states, provinces, and territories, ODF said.