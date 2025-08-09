NWS urges preparedness as heat wave looms

The Portland office of the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for most of the Willamette Valley from Sunday, Aug. 10 at 12 p.m. to Tuesday Aug. 14 at 5 a.m.

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures as high as 97 to 105 degrees expected, coupled with mild overnight low temperatures of 62 to 70 degrees,” the agency said.

Banks, Roy, and Mountaindale lie entirely within the Warning, while outlying areas, including Manning, Buxton and portions of Timber, are under a less severe Heat Advisory.

See the agency’s weather and hazards map to see the boundaries of each bulletin.

Read the full Warning here.

The Banks Post is supported by these local businesses and groups

Help us do more in Banks I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.

I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the agency said. “For those without air conditioning, use fans to keep air moving. Keeps windows closed during the day and open at night, unless air quality is degraded due to wildfire smoke,” the NWS said.

The National Weather Service reminded Oregonians that leaving children and pets in unattended vehicles can be a death sentence.

“Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” the agency said.

Why does the National Weather Service issue heat-related alerts?

The data is clear: In times of higher than usual heat, heat related illnesses rise, with increased hospital visits and deaths occurring.

During the 2021 heat dome, close to 100 Oregonians died from heat-related illnesses, according to reports compiled after the event.

“According to the National Weather Service, more deaths are caused by extreme heat than by floods, lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes combined,” the Oregon Health Authority notes.

Especially at risk are children and adults with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, and outdoor workers, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These alerts provide agricultural employers tools to plan their operations, alert the general public, especially those that fall into high-risk categories, to plan accordingly, and guide athletic directors at schools to ensure they’re taking steps to keep student athletes safe.