NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory for Banks, Winter Storm Warning for higher elevations

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for lower elevations in the region, including in Banks.

Read the advisory here.

“Snow is expected late tonight through Wednesday across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon,” the NWS said. “Snow showers will be geographically dependent, and areas that receive more showers will see higher snow amounts.”

Snow could accumulate as high as three inches in the region included in the advisory. The advisory is currently expected to end at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous,” the NWS said.

At higher elevation areas, the NWS issued a much more severe Winter Storm Warning.

In places like Timber or the upper regions of Buxton, between one and seven inches of snow could accumulate.

“Consider postponing travel until weather conditions improve,” the NWS said.

View a detailed map of NWS weather hazards online

Cold weather shelters open

Washington County has opened cold weather shelters. Find all the information about cold weather shelters here.

Traffic

Visit tripcheck.com for real time updates on traffic, road closures, crashes, and to view traffic cameras in Forest Grove, Gales Creek, and the greater Banks region for those hitting the road.