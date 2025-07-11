NWS issues Heat Advisory, Extreme Heat Watch

The Portland office of the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Sunday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and an Extreme Heat Watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

The region covered by the notices includes most of this newspaper’s territory, with the exception of Timber and Buxton and portions of Manning.

Read the two notices in their entirety here.

For the heat advisory, the federal weather agency is forecasting high temperatures between 93 and 97 degrees, while the Extreme Heat Watch could see temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees.

Help us do more in Banks I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.

I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.

Low temps may only drop to between 65 and 70 degrees at night.

The Banks Post is supported by these local businesses and groups

“Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events,” the NWS said.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. For those without air conditioning, use fans to keep air moving. Keeps windows closed during the day and open at night, unless air quality is degraded due to wildfire smoke,” the agency added.