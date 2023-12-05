New Washington County Sheriff Caprice Massey sworn in

Washington County has a new sheriff following the swearing in of Sheriff Caprice Massey in a ceremony held Friday, December 1.

With Washington County Presiding Judge Kathleen Proctor administering the oath of office, Massey become the 33rd sheriff of Washington County, and the first woman to hold the role.

Massey was appointed to the role by the Washington County Board of Commissioners following the retirement of former Sheriff Pat Garrett.

“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with the position of Sheriff in Washington County,” Massey said. “My commitment is to serve and protect our community and to create a safe environment for all its members.”

In a September 11 letter, Garett announced his resignation, which become official at the end of November, and expanded on his reasons for resigning.

Garrett noted that his father had died in June, and that he needed more time to spend with his mother.

Massey will fill the remainder of Garrett’s term—through December 31, 2024—until the winner of the upcoming May 21 Primary Election can be sworn in. Massey filed to run for the seat before the board considered appointing her, and remains the sole candidate as of press time.