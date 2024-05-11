New restaurant opens in Manning

Manning’s Country Kitchen opened for business in Manning Saturday May 11, housed in the building that most recently was the site of Mary’s Bar & Grill and before that, Blue Jays Restaurant.

Opened by Missa Earthwalker, most recently the owner of Mmmmm Coffee—formally located near Jim’s Market—in Banks and partner Richard Vireday, the spot will host a menu that, for now, has organic and halal meats, salads, soups, sandwiches, hummus platters, a brunch menu and more.

Beer, wine, a limited selection of mixed drinks, and more are also on the menu, pending Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approval.

Espresso drinks, smoothies, coffee, soda and teas round out the drink menu.

“It was a wonderful opportunity,” Earthwalker said when asked about opening the spot. “I love to cook, I love to bake, and I love to share foods.”

Missa Earthwalker and Richard Vireday on May 4, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley The dining experience will be inspired by her home cooking background and her time owning the coffee stand in Banks. Earthwalker also runs a retreat and event center near Hayward. “It will be like if you were to come to my house,” Earthwalker said. “Or when you sit around your table.” Food will come out as it is prepared and placed in a shareable fashion at a group’s table.

People who miss the coffee stand in Banks can find a near identical experience, too.

“We will have the same coffee beans,” and all of the other same equipment and cups, Earthwalker said. The beans come from Hillsboro-based Capital Press Coffee Company, owned by Banks-area resident Noreen Sullivan-Lanphier.

A frittata at Manning’s Country Kitchen May 4, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley A salad at Manning’s Country Kitchen May 4, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

Earthwalker is serving as the general manager and the chef, while co-owner Richard Vireday will serve in other capacities.

“I’m the bus boy, or whatever needs to be done,” Vireday quipped.

“My dad was a trained chef, and I can still hear him say, ‘I don’t want any of my kids going into the food business.’ And here I am, opening a restaurant,” he said.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday, while Friday and Saturday hours will see the spot open until 10 p.m.

Manning’s Country Kitchen will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Manning’s Country Kitchen is located at 47100 NW Sunset Hwy in Manning, at the intersection of Highway 26 and Dingheiser Road.