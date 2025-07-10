Mayor’s move to block council candidate overturned by city council; April Cannon appointed

Banks Mayor Marsha Kirk’s plan to remove one of two applicants for a vacant council seat from consideration Tuesday night failed after the city council overturned her decision and chose the applicant Kirk had earlier removed.

In a 3-2 vote, the council chose April Cannon over Megan Blake Tuesday evening. For the first time since former City Councilor Don Giannetti resigned in April, Banks has a full city council.

Tuesday’s vote

Ultimately, after a wide-ranging discussion, the council overruled Kirk’s decision to remove Cannon from consideration and place just Blake on the agenda. After a motion by Councilor McCalister to appoint Blake to the vacant seat failed to be seconded, Councilor Bogroff made a motion that both candidates be interviewed for the position, and all councilors but McCalister voted yes.

Listen to the city council work session audio here and the city council business meeting audio here for a full account of the meeting.

After a brief recess while councilors and the mayor determined what questions they would ask, the meeting was resumed, the two candidates interviewed, and the time came for a vote.

Cannon, who just days before had seen the mayor remove her from consideration, won the seat, 3-2, with councilors Edison, Walters, and Bogroff voting for Cannon and Councilors McCalister and Jones voting for Blake.

“I’m honored to serve as City Councilor Position #2 for the City of Banks,” Cannon said in an email to the Banks Post. “Thank you to everyone who supported me during the appointment process,” she added.

“I know the recent council meeting and appointment were stressful for some. I understand those concerns and want to assure you that I’m here to serve with honesty, transparency, and a focus on what’s best for our city,” Cannon added.

“Though I’ve lived in Banks for only 2.5 years, I care about this community and am committed to doing the work with integrity,” she said.

Cannon said her goals included fostering a collaborative, team-oriented city council, encouraging open communication between the city’s residents and their council representatives.

“I welcome input and ideas from the community and ask that we approach challenges with a “problem → action → solution” mindset. Productive, respectful dialogue is key to progress,” she said.

Cannon said leadership skills derived from her work as a project manager and business development lead at ASK Energy, Inc. will help her in her new role. She noted that her city council position was her first government position.

“I’m excited to see Banks grow and thrive, and I understand that growth brings important conversations around infrastructure, housing, and long-term planning. I want to be part of shaping that future in a way that reflects the values of our community,” she said.

“My spouse Stephen and I are proud to call Banks home, along with our blended family—our bonus daughter Amaiya and our three pups: Bear, Hardy Joe, and Forest Whitaker,” she said.

“As transplants from Southern Indiana, this community has given us a true sense of home, and we’re grateful to be part of it,” she added.

“I lead with empathy, honesty, equity, and hope. I ask for your patience as I transition into this role. I welcome challenging and constructive feedback, but I do not welcome hate or unproductive negativity. Let’s work together to keep Banks a place where everyone feels heard and valued,” she said.

Background

The meeting began with a work session. Moments after it was gaveled in by Kirk, discussion immediately began with City Councilor Stephanie Jones asking why the original process outlined in an agenda sent July 3 to interview two candidates, select one, and then officially confirm that candidate by a vote had been changed.

Kirk had previously said the council had already heard from the candidates, both of whom had applied for a different vacant city council seat in January.

Jones pushed back against this assertion.

“I was an interviewee, and so I didn’t get to hear any of the other interviews,” Jones said.

On Jan. 14, Jones, along with Cannon and Blake were sequestered in city offices and then brought into the work session one-by-one for their interviews.

“When the two applications first came out, I contacted [City Manager Jolynn Becker] and [City Councilor Pete Edison] and our city attorney and I said under the circumstances, because we had the same two applicants and because of the fact that at that time, only one got votes -“

Councilor Pearcia Bogroff interjected, noting that wasn’t true.

Kirk’s assertion that Cannon had not received any votes, made during Tuesday’s work session and in a social media post on July 5 defending her decision to change Tuesday’s agenda, was incorrect.

In public records obtained by the Banks Post of the original paper ballots from Jan. 14, which have not been made public, Bogroff voted for April Cannon in the first round of voting.

Asked if she was aware that Cannon had received a vote prior to Tuesday’s work session, Kirk said she was.

“Yes because I was there,” she said in a message to the Banks Post.

Former Councilor Don Giannetti and Councilor Marilyn McCalister voted for Megan Blake, and councilors Niki Walters and Pete Edison voted for Stephanie Jones.

The council voted again on a paper ballot, removing Cannon due to her having a single vote. The vote was held after the work session adjourned, and before the regular business meeting began by way of a silent paper ballot.

The second vote, to select from the top two vote-getters (Jones and Blake), was held by the same process after the regular meeting had begun, but was never on the city’s agenda.

In that round, Jones received votes from Bogroff, Edison, and Walters, while Blake received votes from McCalister and Giannetti.

Jones was officially confirmed to the council by a motion, second, and vote on Jan. 14, and sworn in.

In a message to the Banks Post Wednesday afternoon, Kirk said she believed the city should have let her have the deciding vote after the initial paper ballot resulted in a tie between the top two vote-getters.

However, the city charter states that in the case of a tie vote to appoint a city councilor, the mayor is out of luck.

“In the event of a tie vote for candidates for an elective office, the successful candidate shall be determined by a public drawing of lots in a manner prescribed by the City Council,” the city’s charter in section 33 reads.

Mayor Kirk urged anyone who wished to speak with her to contact her, and gave her email and phone number for that purpose, noting she was available via Facebook and for in-person meetings as well. Kirk can be reached by phone at 971-232-0279 and by email at [email protected].