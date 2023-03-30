Mayor Jones to address city in upcoming State of the City event

The city of Banks is gearing up for its annual State of the City address, set to take place on Thursday, April 6 at 1 p.m. at the Banks Fire District offices (13430 NW Main Street).

Mayor Stephanie Jones is expected to address the audience. The event is co-hosted by the Banks Chamber of Commerce, and attendees will be treated to desserts.



“One of the topics covered at the speech will be common misconceptions related to our city governance,” Jones wrote in the monthly Mayor’s Message published in the city’s newsletter.



Jones also noted that a video highlighting businesses of interest to the Banks-Vernonia State Trail visitors would also be played at the address.



Guests are asked to RSVP by March 30 by emailing City Recorder Angie Lanter ([email protected]) or by phone at 503-324-5112.



Last year’s State of the City address in 2022 saw Mayor Jones touching on a variety of topics. She expressed gratitude towards city staff and volunteers, highlighted the city’s monthly newsletter, and discussed efforts to bring broadband internet access to Banks.



Among other topics, Jones talked about the city’s work in developing various master plans that guide their operations.