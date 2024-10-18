Marilyn McCalister is running for first full term on city council

A current member of the Banks City Council, Marilyn McCalister, 64, is running to retain her seat as her term approaches its end in December 2024. McCalister, who has lived in Banks for three and a half years, initially joined the City Council in June 2023, after being appointed to fill a vacant seat.

“Banks is special to me for so many reasons,” McCalister said in an email to the Banks Post. “The beauty, the sense of community, the smaller population which makes it possible to get to know community members and develop strong relationships.”

McCalister first became interested in city government after attending the inaugural Banks Citizen Academy, a community engagement program designed to familiarize residents with city government functions. This led to McCalister’s interest in serving on the City Council, which she joined in mid-2023.

With Banks facing new changes, McCalister emphasizes the importance of communication and transparency within city government.

“I don’t think we in City government have been as good at communication and transparency as I would like to see us be,” she said.

McCalister is focused on ensuring that residents remain informed and engaged with decisions impacting the community, particularly with regard to expected growth and development.

“I realize that growth is going to happen but I want it to be thoughtful and based on what the tax payers here in Banks want, not on what outside interests want,” McCalister said. “People live in Banks because of small, rural community that it is. I don’t want to see Banks turned into another Hillsboro.”

In addition to her council role, McCalister serves as the city liaison to the Banks Fire District and as a member of the Urban Renewal Agency. She is also the office manager at a Banks-based physical therapy practice.

“I’m honored to have been able to give something back to this community that I treasure by serving on the City Council,” McCalister said. “I’d be honored to continue to serve the community should the voters decide that is what they want.”

McCalister is running a small campaign, opting to not form a PAC. She is running against newcomer Debra L. Berry for position 6 on the council.

The election will be held November 5.