Manning restaurant launches monthly ‘Barter Faire’

Manning’s Country Kitchen, the newest culinary addition to Manning is hosting a free entry barter faire the last Saturday and Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November.
This month, that’s June 29 and 30.
Vendors can reserve a space to bring their 10′ x 10′ canopy or pop up for $20 daily.
Manning’s Country Kitchen is located at 47100 NW Sunset Hwy in Manning, at the intersection of Highway 26 and Dingheiser Road.
