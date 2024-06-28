Manning restaurant launches monthly ‘Barter Faire’

Manning’s Country Kitchen, the newest culinary addition to Manning is hosting a free entry barter faire the last Saturday and Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November.

This month, that’s June 29 and 30.

Vendors can reserve a space to bring their 10′ x 10′ canopy or pop up for $20 daily.

Manning’s Country Kitchen is located at 47100 NW Sunset Hwy in Manning, at the intersection of Highway 26 and Dingheiser Road.