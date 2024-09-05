Local, state fire officials urge caution as temperatures spike into triple digits

With temperatures expected to soar into the triple digits Thursday and a Red Flag Warning starting 9 a.m., local fire officials are urging the public to use caution and avoid anything that could spark a fire.

“We have had several illegal burns over the last couple of days, and the recreating public is out in force,” Oregon Department of Forestry Forest Grove District Forester Mike Cafferata said in email. “If you see smoke, please call it in to 911.”

Local ODF firefighting resources have been stretched thin due to wildfires across the state.

“We have sent many firefighters to support these incidents, keeping back just our basic initial and extended attack staff,” Cafferata said.

“Further straining resources, we are starting to lose firefighting capability as seasonal staff return to school, and as full time staff have more constraints around family life,” he added.

“All reasons to be extra careful.”

A county-wide burn ban remains in place.

“Please remember to drink PLENTY of water, avoid outdoor activities, check on elderly friends, family and neighbors, and NEVER leave a child or animal unattended in a parked vehicle,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said. “If you have to work out in the sun, take frequent breaks in a shaded area while drinking water throughout the day.”

Red Flag Warning starts at 9 a.m. Thursday

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that goes into effect 9 a.m. and will be in force through 7 p.m.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property,” the NWS said.

While areas like Timber and other northern Coast Range communities are not included in the Red Flag Warning, Gales Creek and Banks and the surrounding areas are.

The greater region, including the further reaches of Washington County, are under a Heat Advisoryuntil Friday at 10 p.m.

View a detailed map of the area online to see what watches, warnings, and advisories have been issued for your area.