Local Joy brings coffee, wine, and community to downtown Banks

Local Joy Coffee & Wine opened for business in Banks on June 3, bringing to life owners Josh and Christina Shroyer’s vision of a ‘third place’ in downtown Banks.

It’s been a long time coming.

The couple, married for 24 years, have been working on opening a coffee shop in Banks for years (Editor’s note: Because I interviewed two people sharing the same last name, I’m abandoning the usual journalistic practice of last-name reference and switching to first name so you can understand who’s speaking – Chas).

The Buxton residents first eyed a spot, which they own, just a few hundred feet down the street that now houses Main Street Salon. The timing wasn’t right, and so the space was instead leased out.

During the pandemic, the couple purchased what was most recently a NAPA auto parts store. The first plan was to lease it out, too, possibly for office space.

Christina and Josh Shroyer. Photo: Robert Shatswell, used with permission

But Christina held onto the idea of a coffee shop serving coffee in the day and wine at night. And with people returning to work as the pandemic eased, the timing was right.

“We had heard so many people say there was no longer a coffee shop where people could just sit and talk and get together,” Christina said.

She also noted that Josh ran a regular Bible study at a Hillsboro coffee shop, and wanted to bring that same sort of feel to Banks.

And so, Local Joy Coffee and Wine was born.

Inside, customers can order coffee, either drip or the many forms of espresso. A breakfast menu includes cafe fare like scones, bacon gouda egg ciabatta sandwiches, ham and cheese croissants. Lunch has grilled cheese, grilled chicken bacon panini and more. There’s wine on tap, from local and small wineries, some that may not have their own tasting room. During evening “Wine Nights,” visitors can add charcuterie boards or small plates to their order, among other menu items. There are options for nonalcoholic drinks and energy drinks, too.

Customers use the outdoor seating area at Local Joy Coffee & Wine July 9, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley A glass of wine at Local Joy Coffee & Wine July 9, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

“I love both coffee and wine, but there’s two different ways of gathering,” Christina said.

“Coffee is kind of you know, the rush of the morning, those little moments that you kind of just get to rub shoulders before you’re off to work,” she said.

But gathering over wine is more relaxed, she said.

“Being able to sit down and really catch up, more of a laid back feeling,” she added.

“These are very small boutique [wines],” Josh said.

“The cool thing here is all these boutique wines in one place, kind of random, in the town of Banks,” Josh said, saying it could serve as a tasting room for smaller wineries that might not be able to afford their own brick-and-mortar location.

They also showcase local beer and seltzer from Buxton’s Public Coast Farm.

They’ve gotten to know the winemakers and their stories, and they hope to showcase their work and even host classes with winemakers in the future. Other future plans include on-site rentals for events and private gatherings.

The building that houses Local Joy is gleaming and looks new; it isn’t.

“I was told by a guy that I work with that his grandfather used to run a restaurant out of here in the 60s,” Josh said, adding that he wasn’t sure how old the structure was but that there’s evidence of multiple additions and before it was a NAPA, it was an independent auto parts store.

“A lot of people walk in here and ask if we still sell fan belts,” Josh quipped.

The interior decor is rounded out by subtle nods to the Shroyer’s tastes and history; for example, a mantelpiece is made from wood salvaged from a barn once owned by a close friend in the Scholls community.

“Our name is Local Joy, and we want to keep it local,” Christina said.

Local Joy is located at 13731 NW Main Street.

Find hours and more information on their website at www.localjoy.org, and on their Facebook and Instagram pages.