Local fire crews head to Alder Creek Fire near Sisters

Freshly returned from a deployment in the Gorge, crews from the Banks Fire District and Gaston Rural Fire Protection District joined Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and other county agencies to head to the Alder Springs Fire Tuesday morning.

Burning burning west of Crooked River Ranch in Jefferson County, the began midday Monday on the Crooked River National Grasslands, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal. By 5 p.m., the fire was at 1,500 acres.

Help us do more in Banks I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.

I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.

“This is the second time our agency has mobilized resources in the last week because of a wildfire,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The conditions we are seeing across Oregon are extremely concerning, especially in early June. It only takes a spark to cause a disaster, so be wildfire aware.”

Banks Fire sent Water Tender 14 with EMS Officer Captain Andrew Cooper and Engineer Jaxon Herrman.

Herrman had just returned from the Rowena Fire June 14.

Video sped up, courtesy TVF&R

From Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, four staff members were deployed. A crew of three were among the other agencies as part of the Washington County Task Force, while a division chief joined the Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team.

“We wish a safe deployment to all fire service members assigned to this incident and hope for quick control of the fire,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

Gaston’s sent a crew of two, including recently returned from the Rowena Fire Lieutenant Randy Hoodenpyl and the addition of Firefighter/Apparatus Operator Mason Roberts.

Also part of the Washington County Task Force were Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

Find more information about the fire online.