Letters to the editor: October 18, 2024

LETTER AUTHOR: Marsha Kirk

Banks resident, city councilor and mayoral candidate

Peter Edison is currently running for his second 4-year term as City Council Position #4. He is running unopposed.

Edison has been an elected official in Banks for over 21 years. He served on the City Council from 2003 to 2013, then again from 2020 to the present. He has been the City Council President for the last 4 years. In between, Edison was Mayor of Banks from 2013 to 2020, when he and current Mayor Stephanie Jones swapped roles.

In addition to serving as a councilor and mayor, Edison served as the president of the Arbor Village Homeowners Association before being elected to the city council. Some of his other community service includes: Banks Library Addition Steering Committee, BSD Facilities Planning Committee (Chair), and many others over the years.

Edison had been planning to retire from Banks City government after the West Side Development Agreement was in place, as he had retired from his business in 2022. However, for some reason, Pete has decided to run for one more 4-year term on the Banks City Council. It is unclear if he will complete the term.

Debra L. Berry is running for City Council Position #6 against incumbent Marilyn McCalister. Marilyn has proven to be a fresh perspective for Banks, caring for the community and volunteering to fill a vacant position. Debra L. Berry is a well-known, long-time resident who cares deeply about the city. She would make a strong City Councilor as Banks embarks on a new chapter as a larger community. Why not give Pete Edison the chance to retire after his many years of serving the Banks community? Let’s write in “Debra L. Berry” under City Council Position #4 instead of marking the bubble for “Peter Edison.” We need a fresh start in the city with Debra L. Berry as our new Councilor in Position #4 and a second term of Marilyn McCalister’s dedication in Position #6.

Councilor and former Mayor Peter Edison has already given the City of Banks a memorable legacy. Let’s give him the happy retirement he deserves.

LETTER AUTHOR: Pete Edison

Banks resident, city councilor, and city council candidate

Hello Banks Voters!

This letter is in response to a letter submitted to this publication by Banks City Councilor Marsha Kirk. In

her letter she claims that I have, at some time, claimed that I am retiring from Council at the end of my present term. She also claims that if I am re-elected I will probably not serve my full term.

I am emphatically responding that these claims are untrue. I am not retiring from City Council. There are

plenty of serious projects and issues that lie ahead for the City. With my history and knowledge of City

government over the last 20 years I can positively help guide City Council through the challenges ahead.

Also, if elected again to City Council position #4 I will serve the entire 4-year term. I will not ask for your

vote and then not fulfill my obligation!

Debra Barry is running for City Council position #6 against City Councilor Marilyn McCalister. Debra has

volunteered her time on City Budget and Planning committees and is far better prepared to serve the

City of Banks than appointed Councilor McCalister. In the Mayoral race Councilor Kirk is challenging

incumbent Mayor Stephanie Jones. Mayor Jones has the experience, intelligence, and the big picture

view that makes her by far the best choice for Mayor.

I love the City of Banks and I am honored to serve on the City Council. With your support, I look forward

to the next 4 years of continued success.

LETTER AUTHOR: Stephanie Jones

Banks resident, mayor, and mayoral candidate

Dear Voters of Banks,

I don’t remember a mayoral campaign where both opponents want it badly enough to fight with everything they have. Our population is less than 2000 people.

For my campaign in keeping with being fiscally responsible, I have reused the signs from my first election 4 years ago and printed flyers at home which I then hand delivered to about 800 homes. I believe in working hard to get things done and not spending other people’s money on a campaign.

I am pointing this out because my opponent is being funded by a Political Action Committee whose treasurer lives in Vernonia. All the flyers, mailings and signs are being funded from this PAC. I’m pretty sure this is the first time anyone has used this funding strategy in a Banks race. I am really curious how much has been spent.

If Councilor Kirk wins this election there will be an opening on the City Council needing to be filled. If I win, she continues on council and I will try to rebuild what has been a very functional partisan free council. I say try because when people who are currently serving with the group are writing negative things about city staff and contractors that sense of cooperation is lost. Please read the voters pamphlet statements.

I recommend voting for Peter Edison, Don Giannetti and Debra Berry. Pete’s years of experience are necessary to balance Don’s newness. Debra has been serving on two boards for several years and is ready to transition up to council. I also hope you vote for me. On council the mayor only votes to break ties, I have never had to vote.

Thank you for your time,

Mayor Stephanie Jones