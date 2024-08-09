Lee Falls Fire estimated at more than 200 acres Thursday night

The Lee Falls Fire, threatening homes in Cherry Grove, is now estimated at up to 250 acres, the Oregon Department of Forestry said, while Gaston Rural Fire District estimated it at 200 acres in a late night update Thursday.

According to an email from Oregon Department of Forestry Forest Grove District Forester Mike Cafferata, the fire was first spotted by a Pano camera, a high-tech ai-enabled camera system that detects fire starts.

Initial crews were dispatched by Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (WCCCA) just after 11 a.m.

“We, rural fire departments, landowners, and operators responded,” Cafferata said. “All worked work hard all day, and many are still working tonight,” he added.

The agency’s two Fireboss Scooper Planes and a helicopter from Weyerhaeuser worked all afternoon on the fire, according to Cafferata.

The fire was partly lined by 10:55 p.m. Thursday.

Approximately 60 fire vehicles were on scene, and about 150 firefighters had aided in the fight since it began, Gaston Fire said.

In addition to local and neighboring fire agencies, Yamhill, Clackamas, and Multnomah County sent task forces, and the state had fire crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry and prison crews from the joint Oregon Department of Forestry and Department of Corrections South Fork Forest Camp facility on scene.

For those evacuated from the path of the fire, Gaston’s New Life Christian Fellowship Church (202 Church Street) opened their doors Thursday night as a temporary shelter with assistance from the American Red Cross.

“Community members can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or 503-284-1234 for updated shelter information. Contact the shelter for information regarding pets,” Gaston Fire said.