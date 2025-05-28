Learn more about wildfire preparedness at Banks Fire event in Buxton June 5

Banks Fire District Defensible Space Coordinator Capt. Scott Arlin will host the Oregon State Fire Marshal, Washington County Emergency Management, and federal agencies Thursday, June 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hornshuh Creek Fire Station in Buxton.
“Come learn about our Community Wildfire Protection Plan including fire history, behavior and probability; firefighting capabilities and watery supplies; evacuation routes; community hazard ratings, mitigation recommendations; and home ignition zone recommendations,” Banks Fire Public Information Officer Scott Adams said.
Adams asked attendees to RSVP to the event, which includes a light meal and drinks, by emailing [email protected].
Hornshuh Creek Fire Station is located at 49021 NW Sunset Hwy in Buxton.
