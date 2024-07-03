July 4 festivities in Banks include fireworks, race, talent show and more

Here are the local events in Banks to celebrate Independence Day.

Banks

Banks Firework Show

Banks’ usual fireworks show is bolstered this year with the addition of an afternoon and evening of added festivities at Sunset Park. Beginning at 12 p.m. and extending to 10 p.m., a beer garden will be open for the 21+ crowd, while an all-ages talent show will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Carnival games will be open from 3 to 6 p.m.

A $10 buy-in of 12 Bingo games with a $500 blackout prize begins at Schlegel Hall in Sunset Park at 4:30 p.m.

Background music begins at 5 p.m., according to an event schedule, with the evening’s headliner, the Macey Gard Band, starting at 7 p.m. until fireworks begin at nightfall, around 9:45 p.m., according to the city of Banks, which partners with Sunset Speedway to host the event with a mix of city, speedway, and local business funding.

The activities portion of the event is sponsored and run by Banks Chamber of Commerce volunteers and with support from Explore Tualatin Valley, Washington County’s publicly-funded tourist agency, prizes for a talent show were donated by a slew of local businesses including Rustic Home Organizing, Quail Valley, Banks Veterinary, Five Star Builders, Welcome Home Realty, North American Metals, Garment Graphics, Duncan Automotive, Bighorn Logging, Uncommon Grove, Jim’s Market, Alpine Well Drilling and Northside Rock Products.

Sunset Speedway will host a Star Spangled Celebration starting at 4 p.m., tickets online.

Sunset Park is located at 12765 NW Main Street.

Forest Grove

What about the annual fireworks show in Forest Grove traditionally held by the Western Washington County Firefighter’s Association?

It’s not happening this year, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

Last held by the association in 2020 in a smaller format due to pandemic restrictions, FGF&R cited funding uncertainties and, increased firework costs, and a lack of volunteers to put on the show, adding that the association board decided to end their version of the fireworks show.

“It was a fun event to hold, but grew beyond the capabilities of our firefighters association as well as our fire departments need to stay available for emergencies during the holiday,” FGF&R explained.

“The City Club of Forest Grove took over trying to put on the event, but ran into the same financial and volunteer shortfalls needed to run the big event. We wish them the best in their endeavor to bring back a fireworks show to Forest Grove.”