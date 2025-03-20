Hunter safety course offered at Banks Fire District

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will host a hunter safety course starting April 1 through April 24 in Banks.

“Equip yourself as a responsible and competent hunter with this thorough introduction to firearm safety, ethics, and responsibility,” an event listing for the class read.

Class participants must attend all dates, held every Tuesday and Thursday, to pass.

The class, with a minimum age of 10, and a maximum age of 99, costs $10 and will feature a field day at the Verboort Rod & Gun Club on Saturday, April 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Students must register in advance.

The Banks Fire District is located at 13430 NW Main Street.