A weather station affixed to a Portland General Electric utility pole in Gales Creek on May 10, 2022. Photo: Chas Hundley
Hundreds without power near Banks

by Chas Hundley on

More than three hundred Portland General Electric customers were without power Wednesday morning after a tree fell on a utility line, PGE said.

Eyewitness reports put the tree down in the Cedar Canyon and Hartwick Road area.

According to the utility company 308 customers lost power just after 7:30 a.m.

Restoration was estimated at 12:30 p.m.

It’s the second outage to hit the region in the last 24 hours; Tuesday night saw homes and businesses in the Buxton and Manning area lose power too, the West Oregon Electric Co-op said.

Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

