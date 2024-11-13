Hundreds without power near Banks

More than three hundred Portland General Electric customers were without power Wednesday morning after a tree fell on a utility line, PGE said.

Eyewitness reports put the tree down in the Cedar Canyon and Hartwick Road area.

According to the utility company 308 customers lost power just after 7:30 a.m.

Restoration was estimated at 12:30 p.m.

It’s the second outage to hit the region in the last 24 hours; Tuesday night saw homes and businesses in the Buxton and Manning area lose power too, the West Oregon Electric Co-op said.