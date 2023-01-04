Highway 6 closed near Banks for crash

Update: The highway has reopened, according to ODOT.

Highway 6 is closed one mile west of the Highway 47 interchange following a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s tripcheck.com.

The highway was closed around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a notice posted by the state highway department.

No other confirmed information was yet available regarding the number or type of vehicles involved, nor the status of the occupants.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.